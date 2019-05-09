Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alabama's proposed abortion ban nears final vote
by Kim Chandler, The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2019 1:04 am EDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama lawmakers could soon approve a near total ban on abortion.
The Alabama Senate on Thursday will debate the bill to make it a felony to perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy.
Emboldened by conservative additions to the U.S. Supreme Court, abortion opponents in several states are seeking to spark new legal challenges to Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
The legislation comes after four states have approved abortion bans once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.
Rep. Terri Collins, the bill’s sponsor, said the legislation is intended to confront Roe.
Opponents argue the legal fight will cost money that could be spent on other needs.
The House-passed bill contains an exception for the mother’s health. A Senate committee added an exception for rape.
