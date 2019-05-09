Actress hopes to open more doors for more Native Americans

NEW YORK — Newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose represents a rarity as one of the few people of Native American descent to star in a Netflix series. But she hopes her breakthrough will encourage more opportunities for women like her.

The show centres around the character Sasha Yazzie, who receives a heart transplant and starts having disturbing visions and impulses that lead her on a quest to learn more about her deceased donor.

Rose hopes that the show gives a more realistic representation of Native American culture.

By Ragan Clark, The Associated Press