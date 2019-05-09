Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Actress hopes to open more doors for more Native Americans
by By Ragan Clark, The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2019 1:07 pm EDT
FILE - This April 15, 2019 file photo shows Sivan Alyra Rose at the season premiere of Netflix's "Chambers" in New York. Rose represents a rarity as one of the few people of Native American descent to star in a Netflix series. But she hopes her breakthrough will encourage more opportunities for women like her. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK — Newcomer Sivan Alyra Rose represents a rarity as one of the few people of Native American descent to star in a Netflix series. But she hopes her breakthrough will encourage more opportunities for women like her.
The show centres around the character Sasha Yazzie, who receives a heart transplant and starts having disturbing visions and impulses that lead her on a quest to learn more about her deceased donor.
Rose hopes that the show gives a more realistic representation of Native American culture.