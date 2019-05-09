Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Accused grocery store shooter ruled incompetent for trial
by The Associated Press
Posted May 9, 2019 6:56 pm EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge has ruled that a man accused of killing two black people at a Kentucky grocery store is not mentally competent to stand trial on state charges, but that could change.
The Courier Journal reports that Judge Annie O’Connell ruled Gregory Bush is incompetent to stand trial on state charges including murder and wanton endangerment. He has pleaded not guilty.
O’Connell said Bush is likely to regain competency. She scheduled a July 24 hearing.
A doctor testified Thursday that Bush likely would be found competent to stand trial in the future. Bush will receive medication at a psychiatric centre.
Bush has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges in the October shootings of 69-year-old Maurice Stallar and 67-year-old Vickie Lee Jones at a Kroger in suburban Louisville.
The Associated Press
