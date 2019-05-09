Loading articles...

3 people shot, 1 fatally, at Florida bar; suspect arrested

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Police in South Florida say three people were shot, one fatally, inside a bar at a mall.

Fort Lauderdale Police spokeswoman Casey Liening told The Associated Press in a statement that officers responded to shots fired inside the Blue Martini at the Galleria mall at 11:51 p.m. on Wednesday.

She says one person died at the scene and that the other two victims were transported to a hospital. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Liening says the unidentified suspect is in custody and that police believe the shooting “occurred as a result of an altercation inside the establishment.”

The investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press

Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.