12-year-old critically injured in off-road vehicle crash

A 12-year-old is in life-threatening condition following an off-road vehicle crash near Port Dover.

OPP say just after 7:30 p.m. they were called to scene of a crash on Lynn Valley Road just east of Blueline Road near Port Dover. Police say the boy and his father, a 47-year-old man, were riding in a side-by-side ORV when the driver lost control, rolling and crashing the vehicle.

Both the boy and the father were ejected from the vehicle. Police say neither were wearing a helmet or seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The boy was airlifted by Ornge ambulance to a nearby trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries. The father suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say early indications are speed was a factor in the crash.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, ATV/ORV drivers must be at least 16 years of age, wear an approved motorcycle helmet and a seatbelt, where provided.