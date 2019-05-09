Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
12-year-old critically injured in off-road vehicle crash
by News Staff
Posted May 9, 2019 8:55 pm EDT
A 12-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries following an off-road vehicle crash in Norfolk County. TWITTER/OPP
A 12-year-old is in life-threatening condition following an off-road vehicle crash near Port Dover.
OPP say just after 7:30 p.m. they were called to scene of a crash on Lynn Valley Road just east of Blueline Road near Port Dover. Police say the boy and his father, a 47-year-old man, were riding in a side-by-side ORV when the driver lost control, rolling and crashing the vehicle.
Both the boy and the father were ejected from the vehicle. Police say neither were wearing a helmet or seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The boy was airlifted by Ornge ambulance to a nearby trauma centre with serious, life-threatening injuries. The father suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police say early indications are speed was a factor in the crash.
According to the Ministry of Transportation, ATV/ORV drivers must be at least 16 years of age, wear an approved motorcycle helmet and a seatbelt, where provided.