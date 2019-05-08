Women's hockey is at a tipping point

More than 200 of the best women’s hockey players in the world are prepared to sit out an entire season in their quest for a unified North American league. Their colleagues feel that their absence could damage the sport. The Canadian women’s league folded unexpectedly last month, just a few days after its championship game, leaving five full teams looking for a place to play this coming season. Wages are low, travel is rough and yet nobody wants to give up and walk away. So what happens now?

Millions of fans watch these women during the Olympics. Canada-U.S. games are instant classics. But getting people to watch women to play hockey at the highest level at any other time has been a struggle. What does the future hold for women’s hockey? And will this latest gamble accomplish anything?

GUEST: Kristina Rutherford, senior writer, Sportsnet.ca

