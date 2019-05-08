Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Woman injured in apparent shark bite off Oahu
by The Associated Press
Posted May 8, 2019 10:20 pm EDT
HALEIWA, Hawaii — A woman who says she was bitten by a shark off the North Shore of Oahu Wednesday has been transported to the hospital.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services spokeswoman Shayne Enright says an initial 911 call was made for an injury to the arm caused by a spear at the Haleiwa Boat Harbor. But while being treated, the 34-year-old Oahu resident told medics that she had in fact been bitten by a shark about 3 miles (4.8 kilometres) offshore.
Enright says the wounds are consistent with a shark bite. The woman was treated and is in serious condition at a local hospital.
No other details were immediately available.
The Associated Press
