US officials mark new $33M border post at Canada border
by The Associated Press
Posted May 8, 2019 1:02 pm EDT
DERBY LINE, Vt. — U.S. officials are marking the completion of a new border crossing facility on the U.S.-Canadian border in the Vermont town of Derby Line.
Federal and state officials, as well as some of their Canadian counterparts, gathered Wednesday at the post.
The new, energy-efficient border post at the northern end of Interstate 91 that processes about 1.1 million people a year as well as cargo, is designed to ensure the free-flow of people and commerce between the two countries.
At the same time the $33 million facility is designed to protect the country from threats posed by terrorists and transnational criminal organizations.
Area Customs and Border Protection Port Director Gregory Starr says the new facility should make it easier for officers to do their jobs.
Construction began in the fall of 2016.
