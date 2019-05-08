Travel ban forces Americans to wait years for loved ones

NEW YORK — The Trump administration’s travel ban has forced American citizens to live apart from their husbands, wives and children for years, and there’s no end in sight for many families.

The ban against travel from five majority-Muslim countries has not only devastated foreigners longing to visit the United States, but also Americans struggling to reunite with close relatives. The families complain that they have no idea how to get a coveted waiver created, but seldom issued, by the government.

The administration issued a third version of the ban in December 2017, targeting citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen. Neither they nor their immediate families can travel or immigrate to the United States. The ban was upheld by the Supreme Court last year.

Deepti Hajela And Amy Taxin, The Associated Press