The Latest: Trump says Florida will get $448M for hurricane

The Latest on President Donald Trump's trip to the Florida Panhandle (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump is telling supporters that Florida will get $448 million in disaster recovery funds to help it recover from Hurricane Michael last year.

At a rally Wednesday in the Florida Panhandle, Trump called for Democrats in Congress to work with the administration on other relief funding.

He says the newest funds will come through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Trump’s opposition to more hurricane aid for Puerto Rico has sparked a standoff with congressional Democrats that is blocking assistance to the island and elsewhere, including the Florida Panhandle.

Trump says, “You’re getting your money one way or another, and we’re not going to let anybody hold it up.”

4:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump is set to view recovery efforts in the Florida Panhandle following last year’s Hurricane Michael, as well as lingering damage from the devastating Category 5 storm.

Trump on Wednesday was headed to Tyndall Air Force Base, which itself was severely affected by the hurricane, ahead of a reelection rally in nearby Panama City Beach.

The area has received about $1.1 billion in federal disaster aid through mid-April, but disagreements in Washington have left many still struggling to recover from the storm.

The campaign rally comes as Trump and congressional Democrats are locked in a bitter fight over constitutional powers related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report and probes into the president’s tax returns.

