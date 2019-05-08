Pop-up shop promises perfect - but fake - Instagram pics

A Toronto pop-up shop has opened on Queen West that promises the perfect – albeit fake – Instagram shot.

Called “This Is Eye Candy,” the space located at 322 Queen West features 10 sets that are designed to give the perfect shot or selfie for social media.

Want to fake that you’re flying on a Gulfstream with a glass of champagne in hand? Just jump on the private jet set complete with fake bubbly. Don’t want to battle the crowns at High Park for that perfect cherry blossom shot? Get on the Blossom set which features fake petals to throw around. There is even a fake Blockbuster store complete with VHS tapes.

Admission is $15 during the weekday or $20 evenings and weekends. It’s owned by restaurant and bar group Honeycomb Hospitality and designed by artist Alanna Davey.

When asked if there was any ethical issue with faking Instagram shots, Davey said, “The way I look at it, and I think a lot of people have been taught this in their life, is to fake it until you make it.”