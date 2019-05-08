Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Police arrest Johns Hopkins' protesters of private police
by The Associated Press
Posted May 8, 2019 6:45 am EDT
Baltimore police have arrested protesters at Johns Hopkins University where students have been staging a sit-in for more than a month to stop the university’s plans to create a private police force.
The Baltimore Sun reports police entered the building early Wednesday and began arresting students, some of whom had chained themselves to the stairs of the campus’ main administration building. The students are also protesting the school’s contracts with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. They vowed to stay put until President Ronald J. Daniels negotiated with them.
News outlets report city police entered the building after asking the protesters to peacefully leave. Daniels and Provost Sunil Kumar said in a Tuesday letter that the protest constitutes criminal trespassing and may be met with suspension or expulsion.