Pentagon suspends war remains effort with North Korea
by Robert Burns, The Associated Press
Posted May 8, 2019 11:37 am EDT
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says it has suspended its efforts to arrange negotiations with North Korea on recovering additional remains of U.S. service members killed during the Korean War.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Pentagon’s Defence POW-MIA Accounting Agency said it has had no communication with North Korean authorities since the Hanoi summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in January. That meeting was about the North’s nuclear weapons.
The Pentagon agency said that as a result, it is suspending efforts to negotiate terms of remains recovery operations during the budget year ending Sept. 30.
Last August the North turned over 55 boxes of what it said were the remains of an undetermined number of U.S service members killed in the North during the 1950-53 war.
Robert Burns, The Associated Press
