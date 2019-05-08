Patrol: Motorcycle hits Amish buggy; 1 killed, 4 injured

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — Authorities say a motorcycle has struck an Amish buggy in Ohio, killing the man driving the motorcycle and injuring all four people in the horse-drawn vehicle.

A State Highway Patrol release says 26-year-old Brandon Lee, of Middlefield, died at the scene of the crash that occurred around 5 p.m. Tuesday in Geauga County’s Parkman Township.

Troopers say the buggy was turning left into a private drive off southbound State Route 528 when it was struck by the southbound motorcycle.

The patrol says those injured include two children. Troopers say one child received life-threatening injuries, another had what appeared to be minor injuries and the other two people were seriously injured.

The patrol says the crash in the county roughly 30 miles (48 kilometres) east of Cleveland remains under investigation.

The Associated Press