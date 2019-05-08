Loading articles...

Ottawa police looking for missing Supreme Court Justice Gascon, family concerned

Supreme Court of Canada Justice Clement Gascon speaks during a welcoming ceremony at the Supreme Court of Canada Monday October 6, 2014 in Ottawa. Gascon has gone missing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — The Ottawa Police Service says Supreme Court of Canada Justice Clement Gascon has gone missing.

Police say Gascon, who is 59, was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the city.

Investigators say his family is concerned for his well-being.

Gascon wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black business suit.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Ottawa police.

Last month the court announced that Gascon will retire in September after five years on the high court.

It said he was stepping down for personal and family reasons.

 

 

The Canadian Press

