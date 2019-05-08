Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Ottawa police looking for missing Supreme Court Justice Gascon, family concerned
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 8, 2019 8:45 pm EDT
Supreme Court of Canada Justice Clement Gascon speaks during a welcoming ceremony at the Supreme Court of Canada Monday October 6, 2014 in Ottawa. Gascon has gone missing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Police Service says Supreme Court of Canada Justice Clement Gascon has gone missing.
Police say Gascon, who is 59, was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the city.
Investigators say his family is concerned for his well-being.
Gascon wears glasses and was last seen wearing a black business suit.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Ottawa police.
Last month the court announced that Gascon will retire in September after five years on the high court.
It said he was stepping down for personal and family reasons.
The Canadian Press
