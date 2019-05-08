Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Newborn baby boy found atop a trash can in a Chicago alley
by The Associated Press
Posted May 8, 2019 12:30 am EDT
CHICAGO — A newborn baby boy is hospitalized in critical condition after being found atop a trash can on Chicago’s Northwest Side.
Fire Department Deputy Chief Curtis Hudson says a passer-by discovered the boy and brought the baby to a nearby fire station.
The baby was initially taken to Norwegian American Hospital. The baby’s condition was stabilized before he was transported to Lurie Children’s Hospital. A fire department spokesman says the baby was “crying and kicking.”
Chicago police say they have not determined who left the baby on top of the garbage can.
A mother in crisis who can’t care for a newborn may anonymously surrender a baby up to 30 days old at hospitals, emergency medical care facilities, police and fire stations.
The Baby Safe Haven Law was enacted in 2001.
The Associated Press
