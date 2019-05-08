Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis wins big award
by The Associated Press
Posted May 8, 2019 4:47 am EDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The National Civil Rights Museum in Tennessee is being honoured by a federal agency that supports the nation’s museums.
The Institute of Museum and Library Services said in a news release Tuesday that the Memphis-based museum is one of 10 recipients of National Medal for Museum and Library Service.
Institute officials say the award honours museums and libraries that make exceptional contributions to their communities.
Opened in 1991, the museum is built on the site of the former Lorraine Motel. Civil rights leader the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was fatally shot while standing on the hotel’s balcony on April 4, 1968.
The museum chronicles the history of the U.S. civil rights movement and holds discussions and events related to civil and human rights issues.
The Associated Press
