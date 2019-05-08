Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Member of secretive church set to enter plea in fraud case
by The Associated Press
Posted May 8, 2019 12:52 pm EDT
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A member of a secretive North Carolina church is preparing to enter a plea as part of an investigation into an unemployment fraud scheme.
Diane McKinny is scheduled for a plea hearing Friday on a federal charge of making a fraudulent claim for unemployment benefits.
Her employer Kent Covington was a minister at the Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale. He was sentenced last month to 34 months in prison on a charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
Prosecutors have said Covington’s business Diverse Corporate Technologies laid off employees in 2008 so they could collect unemployment benefits. But prosecutors say the employees continued to work at the company, with government money replacing their salaries.
Prosecutors say Covington used his position as a church leader to coerce employees to comply.
The Associated Press
