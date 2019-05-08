Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on trade war anxiety
by The Associated Press
Posted May 8, 2019 9:43 am EDT
FILE - In this March 11, 2019, file photo specialist Peter Mazza, left, and trader James Riley work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 8. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly lower Wednesday as investors watch for developments in the trade dispute between the U.S. and China.
A day after steep losses on Wall Street, the opening declines were modest. Health care companies and makers of household goods fell the most.
TripAdvisor shares dropped 8.3% after the vacation ratings company reported flat first quarter revenue.
Electronic Arts shares jumped 6% after the video game maker’s fourth quarter profit and revenue topped Wall Street estimates.
The S&P 500 fell 9 points, or 0.3%, to 2,875.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 53 points, or 0.2%, to 25,911. The Nasdaq fell 27 points, or 0.4%, to 7,935.
Bond prices were little changed. The yield on the 10 year Treasury held steady at 2.44%.