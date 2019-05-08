Loading articles...

Man dies on Anchorage street; police suspect hit and run

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Anchorage police are investigating an apparent early morning hit-and-run crash.

Police just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday took a call of a man lying on east Benson Boulevard, a main east-west thoroughfare in midtown Anchorage.

The man was in the far-left lane between A and Denali streets.

Police say it appeared the man had been struck by a car.

Police are looking for witnesses in the case.

The man’s name was not released immediately.

The Associated Press

