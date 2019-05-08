Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Louis Vuitton show transports guests without flight at JFK
by Nekesa Mumbi Moody, The Associated Press
Posted May 8, 2019 10:23 pm EDT
A model walks the runway during the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 collection presentation, Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
NEW YORK — Louis Vuitton’s cruise show transported guests back in time as its cruise show showcased flashy 1980s-inspired outfits in a decidedly retro venue: the spacey, once-abandoned TWA terminal at JFK Airport.
The white concrete and glass structure was as much as a draw as the designs by Louis Vuitton. It was a sensation when it debuted in the early 1960s and is on the National Register of Historic Places. It was closed in 2001 when the TWA airline shut down but is getting a new life next week as an attraction that includes a hotel, shopping and restaurants.
The show attracted a celebrity contingent that included Emma Stone, Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, Karlie Kloss, Willow Smith, actress Michelle Williams and newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.