Louis Vuitton show transports guests without flight at JFK

NEW YORK — Louis Vuitton’s cruise show transported guests back in time as its cruise show showcased flashy 1980s-inspired outfits in a decidedly retro venue: the spacey, once-abandoned TWA terminal at JFK Airport.

The white concrete and glass structure was as much as a draw as the designs by Louis Vuitton. It was a sensation when it debuted in the early 1960s and is on the National Register of Historic Places. It was closed in 2001 when the TWA airline shut down but is getting a new life next week as an attraction that includes a hotel, shopping and restaurants.

The show attracted a celebrity contingent that included Emma Stone, Cate Blanchett, Julianne Moore, Karlie Kloss, Willow Smith, actress Michelle Williams and newlyweds Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Nekesa Mumbi Moody, The Associated Press









