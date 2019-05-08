Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Lawyers: Officer who killed teen was 'ticking time bomb'
by Dave Collins, The Associated Press
Posted May 8, 2019 1:01 pm EDT
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — Relatives of a Connecticut man killed by a police officer last month and their lawyers are calling for the officer to be arrested, saying he was a “ticking time bomb” because of problems he had at another department.
Family members and attorneys gathered Wednesday in Wethersfield, where officer Layau Eulizier shot 18-year-old Anthony Jose Vega Cruz on April 20.
Eulizier fired at the windshield of Vega Cruz’s car when Vega Cruz drove at him after fleeing a traffic stop. A prosecutor is investigating.
Lawyers Ben Crump and Michael Jefferson criticized the officer’s actions and cited personnel records that said Eulizier had problems handling stressful situations when he was a Manchester officer from 2015 until 2018.
Eulizier’s lawyer has said the shooting was justified because the officer’s life was in danger.