House Judiciary panel poised to hold Barr in contempt
by Mary Clare Jalonick And Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press
Posted May 8, 2019 12:39 am EDT
FILE - In this May 1, 2019, file photo, Attorney General William Barr is sworn in to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. The House Judiciary Committee is moving ahead with a vote to hold Barr in contempt of Congress despite last-minute negotiations with the Justice Department over access to the full, unredacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller's report. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee is moving ahead with a vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress after last-minute negotiations stalled with the Justice Department over access to the full, unredacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.
Barr released a redacted version of Mueller’s report to the public last month, but Democrats want to see the full document, along with underlying evidence. The Justice Department has rejected that demand, while allowing a handful of lawmakers to view a less redacted version.
Staff members from the House Judiciary Committee met with Justice Department officials Tuesday afternoon and into the night without reaching a compromise. But the committee’s chairman, New York congressman Jerrold Nadler, says a vote is still scheduled for Wednesday.
