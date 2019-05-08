Guatemala probes judge who ordered candidate's arrest

GUATEMALA CITY — Guatemalan prosecutors have opened an investigation into a Supreme Court judge who ordered the capture of former chief prosecutor and presidential candidate Thelma Aldana.

Prosecutors’ spokeswoman Julia Barrera says the probe of Judge Víctor Manuel Cruz Rivera involves purported acceptance of bribes.

El Periodico newspaper has reported that Cruz allegedly received the equivalent of about $700,000 in return for issuing the detention order for Aldana on March 18. He hasn’t commented on that report.

Supreme Court spokesman Mario Siecavizza said Wednesday that the court did not have knowledge of the case.

In his words: “Criminal responsibility is personal, and it will be the judge who must resolve his situation.”

The detention order was never executed as Aldana was in El Salvador at the time. She has not returned to Guatemala.

The Associated Press