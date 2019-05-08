Loading articles...

German police arrest 8 suspected of fundraising for IS

BERLIN — Police in Germany have arrested eight people on suspicion of fundraising for the Islamic State group.

German news agency dpa reports that armed officers raided seven homes in the western city of Oberhausen early Wednesday.

It quoted police saying the four men and four women arrested were aged between 19 and 58, were mostly related to each other and had German citizenship but Bosnian roots.

The Associated Press

