GM, Unifor to make joint announcement on Oshawa operations
by News staff
Posted May 8, 2019 6:32 am EDT
Last Updated May 8, 2019 at 6:33 am EDT
The General Motors car assembly plant in Oshawa is shown on Nov. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima
The heads of General Motors Canada and Unifor will be holding a joint news conference on Wednesday regarding the future of the Oshawa assembly plant.
In a release, Unifor — the union representing autoworkers — said its president, Jerry Dias, and Travis Hester, the president of GM Canada “will make an important announcement this morning about operations in Oshawa.”
Back in November, GM announced it would shut down operations at the plant by the end of the year, leaving around 2,600 workers without a job.
The closure would also impact thousands of those who work in parts supply industries. GM had earlier insisted the plant was closing and it would not change its mind.
There is no word on what’s being announced at the news conference.
Production at the plant began on Nov. 7, 1953, and in the 1980s the plant employed roughly 23,000 people.