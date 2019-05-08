Fox Sports, Stars Group to offer sports betting in deal

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — A major U.S. sports network is getting into the sports betting game.

Fox Sports says it is buying just under 5 per cent of the Stars Group for about $236 million, and that both companies will offer real-money sports betting this fall in states where it is legal and the companies are licensed.

They will offer full-blown sports betting under the name FOX Bet in states that have legalized it.

The Stars Group is a Canadian gambling company that controls the brands PokerStars and Full Tilt, among others.

They also will offer a free-to-play game offering cash prizes to users who correctly predict the outcome of sporting events.

The move comes a week before the anniversary of a U.S. Supreme Court decision clearing the way for all 50 states to offer legal sports betting should they so desire.

Eight states currently do, with dozens of others considering it.

Wayne Parry, The Associated Press