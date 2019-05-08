Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Florida Bar won't dismiss complaint over Rep. Gaetz tweet
by The Associated Press
Posted May 8, 2019 2:13 pm EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida Bar disciplinary investigation will continue into a tweet sent by Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz about President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen.
Bar officials said in a statement Wednesday the matter is being examined by a grievance committee. Gaetz represents the Panhandle and is an attorney and Florida Bar member.
The potentially intimidating tweet came in February on the eve of Cohen’s testimony criticizing Trump before a House committee. Cohen is imprisoned after pleading guilty to several crimes.
Gaetz tweeted: “Do your wife & father-in-law know about your girlfriends? Maybe tonight would be a good time for that chat. I wonder if she’ll remain faithful when you’re in prison. She’s about to learn a lot…”
Gaetz said in an email he’s confident in the investigation’s outcome.