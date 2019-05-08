Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
FBI: Material found in Minneapolis apartment could be ricin
by The Associated Press
Posted May 8, 2019 6:57 pm EDT
Firefighters work the scene as they were evacuating a Dinkytown apartment building after a report of a hazardous materials incident in Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Fire crews are evacuating the residential building near the University of Minnesota because of the suspected hazardous materials incident. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP)
MINNEAPOLIS — The FBI says a possible hazardous material that prompted the evacuation of a Minneapolis apartment complex and injured a University of Minnesota student could be ricin.
The bureau said Wednesday that a preliminary test of the material found in an apartment “indicated the presumptive potential presence of ricin.” The FBI also says the female student “may have been intentionally handling the material.”
Ricin is a poison found naturally in castor beans. The FBI says evidence will be sent to the bureau’s lab in Virginia for positive identification.
Emergency crews were called Tuesday to The Marshall, a 316-unit complex that caters to students at the nearby university. The complex was evacuated but residents were allowed to return after authorities determined there was no danger to the public.