Canada-wide warrant issued in fatal shooting of teen at after-prom party in York Region

York Regional police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant in the fatal shooting of a teen at a prom after-party in Whitchurch-Stouffville last Friday.

Jahdea Paterson, 18, of Toronto, is wanted for first-degree murder in the death of Rizwaan Abookbabar Wadee, 18.

Police say Paterson is considered armed and dangerous and warned that anyone helping him evade arrest could face criminal charges.

Police were called to the party at an Airbnb rental on Bloomington Road just after 4 a.m. and found Wadee suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HOMICIDE – Canada-wide warrant issued for 18-yr-old Jahdea PATERSON wanted for 1st Degree Murder following shooting at a house party in Stouffville. PATERSON is considered armed and dangerous & anyone assisting him evade police could face criminal charges. Call 866-876-5423 x7865 pic.twitter.com/4iYaPJtIgp — York Regional Police (@YRP) May 8, 2019

Wadee was a high school student at Maple High School, according to the York Region District School Board.

The prom after-party was for students who attended Bill Crothers Secondary School in Markham.

Students told CityNews they felt uncomfortable when a group who weren’t from the high school arrived uninvited, prompting many to begin leaving.

The homicide unit is looking to speak with any potential witnesses or anyone who may have pictures or videos from the party.

Shortly after the shooting, police were called to a home on nearby Bethesda Road after two teenage boys had been knocking on doors looking for someone to call them a taxi.

When officers arrived, the teens were found hiding in some bushes. Investigators say they recovered a handgun nearby.

The teens, aged 16 and 17, are each facing multiple charges but police haven’t yet determined if there’s a connection between the incidents.