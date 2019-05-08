Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Brazil court sends ex-president back to jail during probe
by The Associated Press
Posted May 8, 2019 7:08 pm EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO — A Brazilian federal court is sending ex-President Michel Temer back to jail as he is investigated in several cases of alleged corruption.
Temer’s lawyer, Eduardo Carnelos, told to Globo Television on Wednesday that he could only “lament” the court’s decision. Carnelos said Temer would present himself to authorities Thursday.
Temer was jailed for a few days in March but freed. He denies any wrongdoing.
He became president in 2016 after President Dilma Rousseff was impeached and removed from office for allegedly violating rules on handling federal finances.
During his presidency, Temer was charged by prosecutors with corruption on three occasions. But Congress’ lower house never gave its consent to lifting Temer’s immunity from prosecution, which Brazil’s sitting presidents have.
His immunity ended when he left office Jan. 1.
The Associated Press
