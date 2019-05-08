Alabama's proposed abortion ban heads toward committee vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An attempt to outlaw abortion in Alabama is headed to a committee vote in the Alabama Senate.

The Senate Judiciary Committee will vote Wednesday morning on the bill following a public hearing.

The bill would make it a felony to perform an abortion at any stage of pregnancy with almost no exceptions.

The legislation comes on the heels of four states, including Georgia, approving bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Cam Ward said he expects an effort to add an exemption for rape and incest.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Terri Collins, said the aim is to spark a court case to prompt the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the 1973 decision that legalized abortion.

The bill could be on the Senate floor Thursday.

The Associated Press