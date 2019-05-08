Loading articles...

6 brush fires deliberately set in Jane and Finch area

Last Updated May 8, 2019 at 8:55 pm EDT

A patch of grass and bush is seen scorched behind Driftwood Public School - one of six areas where small fires were set in the Jane and Finch area on May 8, 2019.

A number of deliberate brush fires were set in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood Wednesday.

Toronto police say they received numerous calls about a man riding around the area on a motorcycle, setting fires near public parks and schools.

 

Photos from the scene show multiple areas of brush burnt and full of ash, while residents in the area say they could smell the smoke as the fires burned.

In total, six small fires were set and have all been put out.

The suspect is described as an older man with white hair, wearing a dark blue sweater and a baseball cap.

|
Join the conversation

Please read our commenting policies

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.