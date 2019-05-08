6 brush fires deliberately set in Jane and Finch area

A number of deliberate brush fires were set in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood Wednesday.

Toronto police say they received numerous calls about a man riding around the area on a motorcycle, setting fires near public parks and schools.

Photos from the scene show multiple areas of brush burnt and full of ash, while residents in the area say they could smell the smoke as the fires burned.

In total, six small fires were set and have all been put out.

The suspect is described as an older man with white hair, wearing a dark blue sweater and a baseball cap.