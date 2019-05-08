Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
6 brush fires deliberately set in Jane and Finch area
by News Staff
Posted May 8, 2019 8:47 pm EDT
Last Updated May 8, 2019 at 8:55 pm EDT
A patch of grass and bush is seen scorched behind Driftwood Public School - one of six areas where small fires were set in the Jane and Finch area on May 8, 2019.
A number of deliberate brush fires were set in the Jane and Finch neighbourhood Wednesday.
Toronto police say they received numerous calls about a man riding around the area on a motorcycle, setting fires near public parks and schools.
Photos from the scene show multiple areas of brush burnt and full of ash, while residents in the area say they could smell the smoke as the fires burned.
In total, six small fires were set and have all been put out.
The suspect is described as an older man with white hair, wearing a dark blue sweater and a baseball cap.
Toronto Police say several small fires have been set around Jane/Finch, near schools and playgrounds. Police say the suspect rides a motorcycle and sets the fires: male, older, dark blue sweater, ball cap, white hair. This man walks regularly behind Driftwood PS. @680NEWSpic.twitter.com/LfCScl4P8y