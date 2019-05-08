1 man injured in stabbing near Moss Park

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing downtown that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday evening.

Paramedics say they were in the Queen Street East and Jarvis Street area on an unrelated call when the stabbing victim flagged them down.

Investigators say they are looking for a male suspect that was last seen running into Moss Park.

He is described as a white man, with a medium build, about five feet nine, wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.