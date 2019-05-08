Loading articles...

1 man injured in stabbing near Moss Park

Last Updated May 8, 2019 at 11:44 pm EDT

Police on scene near Queen and Jarvis Streets after a stabbing on May 8, 2019. CITYNEWS

Toronto police are investigating a stabbing downtown that sent one man to hospital with serious injuries on Wednesday evening.

Paramedics say they were in the Queen Street East and Jarvis Street area on an unrelated call when the stabbing victim flagged them down.

Investigators say they are looking for a male suspect that was last seen running into Moss Park.

He is described as a white man, with a medium build, about five feet nine, wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.

