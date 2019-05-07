Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
World War II vet, 95, dies during 'Honour Flight' trip
by The Associated Press
Posted May 7, 2019 10:52 am EDT
SAN DIEGO — A 95-year-old former soldier died aboard a so-called Honor Flight carrying World War II veterans home to San Diego after an all-expenses-paid weekend trip to Washington, D.C.
The Union-Tribune reports Frank Manchel collapsed about an hour before the chartered American Airlines jet was due to land Sunday.
Two doctors including his own son were unable to revive him.
The body of the former Army technical sergeant was covered with an American flag and other veterans saluted as they passed by while exiting the aircraft.
Manchel was a Michigan native and left San Diego on Friday with 82 other veterans, family members and volunteers to visit war memorials and other sights in the nation’s capital.
Six other deaths have occurred on Honor Flights originating in other cities.
The Associated Press
