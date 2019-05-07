Loading articles...

2 injured in crash on Woodbine near Queen Street

Last Updated May 7, 2019 at 6:18 am EDT

Two injured in crash on Woodbine Avenue near Queen Street on May 7, 2019. CITYNEWS

Two people are in hospital after a crash overnight in the city’s Beach community.

Emergency crews were called to Woodbine Avenue, just south of Queen Street, just after 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a vehicle crashed into a parked car and may have also struck a pole.

One person was rushed to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The second person’s injuries are considered serious.

Woodbine was closed from Queen to Kew Beach Avenue while police investigated.

