Vancouver artist Stephen Waddell wins $50K Scotiabank Photography Award
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2019 7:59 pm EDT
TORONTO — Vancouver artist Stephen Waddell has won the $50,000 Scotiabank Photography Award.
Waddell received the honour at a gala in Toronto on Tuesday night.
In addition to the cash prize, Waddell will be featured in a solo exhibition during the 2020 Scotiabank CONTACT Photography Festival, and a book of his work will be published.
Waddell, who was shortlisted for the same award last year, is known for his photographs and paintings of urban spaces, which have been exhibited in galleries across the globe.
He beat out two other finalists for this year’s photography prize, Shannon Bool and Althea Thauberger, who will each receive $10,000.
Founded in 2010, the Scotiabank Photography Award celebrates the creative vision and accomplishments of Canadian photographers.
The 2018 winner, Moyra Davey, has a solo exhibition at the Ryerson Image Centre, which is open to the public free of charge through Aug. 4.
The Canadian Press
