UK's Prince Charles visits Germany on 4-day charm offensive
by The Associated Press
Posted May 7, 2019 3:53 pm EDT
Britain's Prince Charles receives a teddy bear from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Bellevue Castle in Berlin, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and Prince Charles visit Germany four days. (Fabrizio Bensch/Pool Photo via AP)
BERLIN — Britain’s Prince Charles and his wife Camilla embarked on a visit to Germany on Tuesday, a four-day charm offensive during which he will stress the two European countries’ close ties.
Charles’ arrival in Berlin came a day after his younger son, Prince Harry, announced that he and his wife Meghan have had their first child, a healthy boy. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier presented Charles with a teddy bear for his new grandson after the two met for talks.
Charles, the 70-year-old heir to the British throne, also met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and was to attend a party in honour of his 93-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
At the party, Charles was expected to emphasize the bonds between Germany and Britain, which is trying — so far unsuccessfully — to leave the European Union.
The prince, who counts some German royalty among his ancestors, travels to Leipzig on Wednesday and Munich on Thursday.