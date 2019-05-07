Toronto Marathon director says GPS readings were incorrect, not course length

Toronto Marathon race director Jay Glassman is refuting claims by some runners that the course was actually longer than 42.2 kilometres, maintaining that it was professionally measured and certified.

Some participants in Sunday’s race claimed the GPS systems on their watches signified that they had run up to a full kilometre more than the official 42.2 kilometres, but Glassman told 680 NEWS on Tuesday that the race length was correct, and it was a technology failure that led to the discrepancies.

“GPS does not take into account the elevation changes on the course or the large hills,” Glassman said.

“Our course is certified by Athletics Canada,” he added. “It’s a Boston Marathon qualifier and I’m confident that the distance has been measured accurately.”

Ryerson professor Ahmed El-Rabbany told CityNews on Monday that highrise buildings and bridges, both of which were prevalent along the race course, can also interfere with GPS readings.

“So these bridges, and also highrise buildings, block the GPS signal either partially or fully,” he said. “Another possibility that we encounter sometimes is … reflection of GPS signals on the highrise buildings, glass or metal structure …”

Some runners felt they may have missed out on qualifying for the Boston Marathon after their GPS watches gave them readings of over 43 kilometres.

Glassman says anyone who deserved to qualify will get the chance to compete at the prestigious Boston race.

“They ran the correct distance, and if they met the Boston qualifying times, which are based on age and gender, if you met those qualifying times, you are good for Boston.”