Toddler pulled from cold B.C. waters is stable after rescue by mystery man
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2019 7:28 pm EDT
SQUAMISH, B.C. — Mounties in Squamish, British Columbia, say an 18-month-old girl who fell into the cold waters of Howe Sound was rescued by a bystander.
Police say the girl was standing on a multi-layered dock system in Porteau Cove, 40 km north of Vancouver, when she slipped through a railing from an upper deck and fell into the water.
A man jumped into the water Tuesday and pulled the girl to safety.
An ambulance and the Lions Bay Fire Department attended the scene and the girl was transported by air ambulance to B.C. Children’s Hospital and was listed in stable condition.
Cpl. Sascha Banks says they are looking for witnesses and they haven’t been able to identify the man who rescued the girl.
Banks says he has no doubt the bystander was the girl’s guardian angel.
The Canadian Press
