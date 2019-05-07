'This is dangerous': OPP seek driver spotted on QEW with wood protruding from open doors

Ontario Provincial Police are trying to find the driver of a car that triggered a lot of double-takes on the QEW near the Burlington Skyway last week.

Video shows a driver carrying a load of wood in a four-door Sedan with the rear doors of the car wide open and the wood stretching across the width of the car.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells 680 NEWS the driver was likely breaking several laws.

“This is dangerous,” he said. “This is an over-width, careless driving, insecure load … you are compromising the vehicle safety, you can’t see outside your mirrors when you’re looking out the side mirrors as well … lots of issues to be addressed.”

The video was posted on Facebook by David Fafinski.

It shows the back doors creeping into the other lanes and the car’s trunk propped open.

Schmidt says unfortunately you can’t clearly see the licence plate, making tracking down the owner difficult.

If you know anything, contact the O.P.P.