Report: Blaze engulfs 2 Iranian pipelines, 5 workers injured
by The Associated Press
Posted May 7, 2019 2:23 am EDT
TEHRAN, Iran — Iran’s official IRNA news agency says firefighters have brought under control a blaze that engulfed two oil and gas pipelines in southwestern, oil-rich Khuzestan province.
The report says five workers were slightly injured when the fire broke out after a bulldozer on Monday crashed into the pipeline that transfers crude to a nearby port for export.
Tuesday’s report says authorities evacuated a small, nearby village out of fear the blaze could spread.
It quotes local oil official Ebrahim Piramoun as saying the fire hasn’t fully been put out due to fuel left over at the site.
Piramoun says other nearby pipelines continued their regular operations.
Iran’s aging infrastructure is at a heightened risk of such incidents. In March, a gas pipeline explosion in Khuzestan killed at least five people.
The Associated Press
