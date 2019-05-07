Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Oxygen greenlights Kim Kardashian prison reform documentary
by The Associated Press
Posted May 7, 2019 7:58 pm EDT
FILE - This Oct. 9, 2018 file photo shows Kim Kardashian West at the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration in New York. Oxygen Media said Tuesday, May 7, 2019, that it has greenlighted a two-hour documentary that will capture Kardashian West's efforts to free prisoners she believes were wrongly accused of crimes.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
NEW YORK — Oxygen Media has greenlighted a two-hour documentary that will capture Kim Kardashian West’s efforts to free prisoners she believes were wrongly accused. It’s a move by the network to expand its true-crime programming.
The project has the working title, “Kim Kardashian: The Justice Project.” It comes after her disclosure that she’s studying to be a lawyer.
Last year, she lobbied the White House for clemency for Alice Marie Johnson, who served more than two decades of a life sentence without parole for non-violent offences. President Donald Trump commuted her sentence and signed bipartisan legislation that gives judges more discretion when sentencing some drug offenders and boosts prisoner rehabilitation efforts.
Oxygen said in a statement Kardashian West has dedicated “personal resources” to the cause of reform.