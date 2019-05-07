More info coming on province's plan to review highway speed limits

A news conference will be held Friday where the Ford government will outline how a pilot project looking at speed limits on 400 series highways will proceed, 680 NEWS has learned.

Transportation Minister Jeff Yurek announced last week that the government was looking at potentially raising speed limits above the current 100 km/h. Friday’s event will reveal the locations where the pilot project will come into effect and will kick off a public consultation period.

Yurek acknowledged last week that the 400-series highways are designed to handle traffic at 120 km/h. He told 680 NEWS Tuesday that “it’s an important issue.”

“I think there is a lot of interest in the province to see what [people’s] thoughts are and if we can decrease people’s transportation time while keeping safety in mind.”

Opposition leaders at Queens Park were not outright opposed to the idea of a speed limit increase.

“We’re waiting to see what the experts have to say, waiting to see what policing has to say,” said NDP leader Andrea Horwath.