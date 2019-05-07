Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Markets Right Now: Stocks open broadly lower on Wall Street
by The Associated Press
Posted May 7, 2019 9:45 am EDT
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening broadly lower with the biggest losses going to technology companies and banks.
Chipmaker Intel fell 1.2% early Tuesday. Bank of America fell 1.3%.
Traders are keeping a close eye on trade talks between the U.S. and China. China’s top economic official will travel to Washington this week ahead of a Friday deadline by which Washington said it would sharply raise tariffs on Chinese goods.
Safe-play sectors like utilities and real estate companies held up better than the rest of the market.
The S&P 500 fell 22 points, or 0.8%, to 2,908.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 212 points, or 0.8%, to 26,228. The Nasdaq fell 66 points, or 0.8%, to 8,057.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.47%.