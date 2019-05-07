1 dead, 5 other Maplehurst inmates in hospital after suspected overdose

One inmate is dead and five others are being treated in hospital after suspected overdoses at Maplehurst Correctional Complex on Tuesday.

Halton Police and paramedics responded to the complex at around 6 p.m. for multiple inmates in need of medical attention.

The inmates were all in the same wing and sources told CityNews at least one of them was in “pretty dire condition” when transported to hospital.

Police confirmed a total of six inmates were taken to hospital and one inmate death is being investigated. The five surviving inmates are in non-life threatening condition.

In a statement, Halton Police say: “Police cannot comment at this time on the type of drug used, how it was used or how it came into the possession of the involved inmates.”

The Ministry of the Solicitor General also confirmed the incident but would not comment on a cause.

“Crime, violence, mental health and addictions are complex issues that cannot be solved overnight or by the provincial government alone,” Andrew Morrison, spokesperson for the Ministry tells CityNews. “These issues affect people across Ontario, and the government is committed to working with its community partners.”