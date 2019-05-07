Loading articles...

Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler

Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Monday, May 6, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

CALGARY — A man suspected of killing a Calgary woman and her toddler daughter has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

Robert Andrew Leeming, 34, appeared via video before a justice of the peace.

Calgary police announced Monday that they had found remains believed to be those of Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson.

The bodies were discovered before dawn in a heavily wooded wilderness area in the Rocky Mountains west of Calgary.

Police have said Lovett and Leeming were in a relationship that deteriorated, and that the motive was domestic in nature.

Leeming, who is from the United Kingdom, has his next court appearance May 14.

