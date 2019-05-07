Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man charged with second-degree murder in deaths of Calgary woman, toddler
by The Canadian Press
Posted May 7, 2019 12:35 pm EDT
Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Monday, May 6, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
CALGARY — A man suspected of killing a Calgary woman and her toddler daughter has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.
Robert Andrew Leeming, 34, appeared via video before a justice of the peace.
Calgary police announced Monday that they had found remains believed to be those of Jasmine Lovett and 22-month-old Aliyah Sanderson.
The bodies were discovered before dawn in a heavily wooded wilderness area in the Rocky Mountains west of Calgary.
Police have said Lovett and Leeming were in a relationship that deteriorated, and that the motive was domestic in nature.
Leeming, who is from the United Kingdom, has his next court appearance May 14.
The Canadian Press
