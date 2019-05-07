Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Man arrested, 3 others sought in downtown Detroit shooting
by The Associated Press
Posted May 7, 2019 12:41 pm EDT
DETROIT — One man has been arrested and three others are being sought in connection with a weekend shooting of three other men in Detroit’s popular downtown entertainment district.
Police Chief James Craig said Tuesday that the suspect in custody is 23 and lives in Livonia, west of Detroit. Another suspect is 26 and lives in Farmington Hills, northwest of the Detroit. The other two suspects also live outside Detroit.
Shots were fired about 11:55 p.m. Sunday into a crowd in Greektown. Surveillance video helped police identify the suspects who fled.
Craig said the victims — ages 32, 24 and 23 — are recovering from their wounds.
He told reporters the shooting is believed to be over a previous shooting and could involve “gang members who primarily reside outside Detroit.”
The Associated Press
