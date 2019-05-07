Malaysia: US to return $196M in 1MDB-linked seized assets

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysia says the U.S. will return $196 million recovered from seized assets linked to the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund, part of which has already been repatriated.

Attorney General Tommy Thomas says Malaysia has received the first tranche of $57 million that came from a settlement reached with Red Granite Pictures Inc., the production company behind the Hollywood film “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Red Granite, owned by the stepson of ex-Malaysian leader Najib Razak, paid the U.S. government $60 million last year to settle claims that it benefited from the 1MDB scandal.

Thomas said Tuesday that the U.S. will remit another $139 million from the sale of a Manhattan property linked to fugitive Malaysian financier Low Taek Jho, who is wanted in the U.S. and Malaysia.

