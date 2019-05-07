Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Kosovo's president to boycott summit in Bosnia
by The Associated Press
Posted May 7, 2019 12:35 pm EDT
TIRANA, Albania — Kosovo’s president says he will boycott a summit in Bosnia over that government’s stance on his country.
Hashim Thaci says he couldn’t take part in the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development forum in Sarajevo on Wednesday and Thursday because “bilateral ties … are at the lowest possible level.”
Thaci said Tuesday that Bosnia hasn’t recognized Kosovo’s independence from Serbia, still requires visas for Kosovars entering the country and “behaves in a totally anti-European manner and crueler than Serbia itself.”
In November, Kosovo’s government slapped a 100-per cent tax on Bosnian and Serbian imports, saying it will only be lifted when Sarajevo and Belgrade recognize Kosovo’s sovereignty and stop preventing the country from joining international organizations.
Serbia also doesn’t recognize Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.
The Associated Press
